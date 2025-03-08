KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More sunny days ahead

TGIF Blog readers-

As a mentor of mine would say, it's Friday night in the 'Big Town' and while a little on the chilly side, we've got a wonderful weather pattern to enjoy as we head through the next 5-7 days.

Expect some cold morning this weekend but warmer weather each day. We will shake the cold front that moved through today, calm down the wind and clear out those skies.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Don't forget it's time to change the clocks this weekend! I know I am ready for warmer weather and longer days after the brutal cold February threw our way. The sunset Saturday night is 6:19 pm and then by Sunday we move to 7:19 pm. So it's all up from here as we head toward the Summer Solstice.

But that's not the only gain in our forecast, we are gaining some peace and quiet. There are upper 60's and low 70's in the forecast all next week with a fairly sunny pattern holding steady.

The first little wave we will watch next week looks to pass to our south Wednesday night into Thursday. This may bring some sprinkles in for our southern viewers but overall it shouldn't disrupt our warm and sunny pattern too much.

The storm window does look to open up better though by March 14-15th. This is when the pattern looks to bring another round of strong to severe storms through the southern Plains and portions of the South. For us we will be on the edge again of where rain and thunder begin with a cold snap lurking.

That means as we head toward St. Patricks Day we may be talking much colder weather. But keep in mind those Leprechauns tend to play tricks on us! What I can tell you is that early into the week of March 17th we should be below average for a short period of time.

So as I sign off on my last KSHB 41 weather blog, enjoy the sunshine and quiet weather we have ahead, and don't forget to be kind to each other.