KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Near-perfect weather this week ahead of weekend rain chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weather doesn't get much better than this in the Midwest! Sunshine, highs in the low/mid-70s, low humidity and calm conditions persist through Wednesday.

If you can spend time outdoors Wednesday, I recommend it. It should be incredibly comfortable through the afternoon.

KSHB

Temperatures drop back into the 50s to begin the day on Thursday. You can expect similar conditions compared to Wednesday, with clouds building back in. Despite the cloud cover, it should still be a pleasant day.

KSHB

Thursday evening kicks off a stretch of off-and-on showers lasting into Saturday. The best chance of rain is Saturday afternoon, but as of right now, the KC area could see rain at any point ahead of Sunday morning. Our severe weather risk remains very low, with the chance of some rumbles of thunder.

KSHB

Sunday will bring mostly dry conditions and a substantial warmup. Temperatures will reach back into the 80s with humid conditions.

KSHB

After a warm start to the workweek, our relief comes with a cold front on Tuesday, bringing rain chances and cooler weather with it. You can count on cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s after that.

KSHB

Slightly above-average temperatures are expected for the first week of October. However, I don't expect any extreme heat.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions on this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Have a wonderful day!

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