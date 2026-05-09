KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Northwest Flow, Tracking Fast-Moving Systems

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in northwest flow which means systems track quickly from northwest to southeast across the Plains and Midwest. The next system is timed for tonight into Mother's Day.

Jeff Penner

So, our Saturday sunrise was cloudless, but the Saturday sunset will be cloud full, maybe even some rain shafts.

Jeff Penner

Details on the system tonight and Mother's day forecast are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy

Happy Mother's day