Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
29  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Oh no! Tracking another Arctic blast for Kansas City

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Oh No! Tracking Another Arctic Blast
1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

We had some rather low lows this morning. It was -17° in Clinton, Missouri. Officially at Kansas City International Airport, we had a low of -5°.

1.jpg

Snow cover definitely contributes to colder temperatures. As of noon Monday it was totally sunny, so all that white is snow on the ground.

2.jpg

There are also hardly any clouds from New Mexico to New York. So, yes that is also snow cover. It is a huge snow pack, and this makes it hard to warm up. We are also not getting any help from the upper-level flow

3.jpg

Details on the next Arctic blast and any snow chances are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great week
Stay warm, stay healthy

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Oh No! Tracking Another Arctic Blast

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo