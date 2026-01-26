KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Oh no! Tracking another Arctic blast for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

We had some rather low lows this morning. It was -17° in Clinton, Missouri. Officially at Kansas City International Airport, we had a low of -5°.

Jeff Penner

Snow cover definitely contributes to colder temperatures. As of noon Monday it was totally sunny, so all that white is snow on the ground.

Jeff Penner

There are also hardly any clouds from New Mexico to New York. So, yes that is also snow cover. It is a huge snow pack, and this makes it hard to warm up. We are also not getting any help from the upper-level flow

Jeff Penner

Details on the next Arctic blast and any snow chances are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay warm, stay healthy