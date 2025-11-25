Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 1 main storm for holiday travel; Kansas City's 1st snowflakes?

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | One Main Storm for Holiday Travel, the 1st Snowflakes for KC?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday Night Bloggers,

It is hard to believe Thanksgiving is one day away. We in for a dry and chilly Thanksgiving with sunshine and a light breeze. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, 30s to 20 for the Plaza Lighting.

Below is the forecast for some appropriately named towns for Thanksgiving Day. It looks nice from Cornucopia, Minnesota, to Bacon, Texas.

But, there is one main storm system we are tracking before the holiday weekend wraps up. Could it bring the first snow to Kansas City? Or the 1st snowflakes to Kansas City? Well, if you think it will bring 1" of snow to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, then you have through 11/28 to enter the Snowflake contest.

To Enter:
You can scan the QR code or go to https://www.kshb.com/about-us/contests

Now, what about the storm? The details are in the five-and- a-half-minute video below.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving
Stay healthy
Please do NOT drink/text and drive.

