KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 1 main storm system this week; What about New Year's Eve?

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | One Main Storm System this Week & a Look to New Years Eve
1.jpg
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are tracking one main storm system this week and an unseasonably warm weather pattern for the week of Christmas to New Years.

The one main storm system is timed for Thursday. Here is a look at the forecast for today through Thursday.

2.jpg

Details on the Thursday storm system and the outlook to New Years is in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week
Stay healthy

