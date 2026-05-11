KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 1 thunderstorm chance through Thursday, then changes

Good Monday, bloggers,

It has been much calmer in the weather since we left that crazy April behind us.

We have one rain chance through Thursday.

Jeff Penner

Then, the pattern is going to get active. Remember, May is on average the wettest month of the year and the peak severe weather month.

Will the shift back to the active weather pattern produce as much severe weather as April?

Details are in the 6 1/2-minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | One Thunderstorm Chance through Thursday, then Changes

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