KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Pleasant stretch of weather in store for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pleasant, fall weather is sticking around for the next few days, before highs reach near 80° by the end of the week.

Sunday is going to be the ideal fall day. Chilly in the morning, then reaching the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon with sunshine, dry conditions and a south breeze.

The weather will be fantastic for any fall activities, especially out at Arrowhead! If you're out tailgating this afternoon for the Chief's game, plan on temperatures in the 60s with a high near 67° right around kickoff.

KSHB

We're in for another cool night with clear skies and calm conditions heading into Monday. Unlike the last couple of mornings, frost or a freeze is unlikely as temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s.

KSHB

After a chilly morning, temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Although we'll wake up to sunny skies, clouds will increase into the afternoon.

Monday should be another great day to get outdoors with low humidity and calm winds.

KSHB

You don't need to worry about protecting in your mums or other plants that are sensitive to the cold for awhile. Temperatures will stay above the frost/freeze threshold throughout the week, eventually reaching the upper 50s heading into next weekend.

KSHB

Afternoon temperatures will gradually become warmer as well. Highs will reach the mid 70s by Tuesday, before nearing 80° by the end of the week.

KSHB

This week will also be dry. Outside of slightly warm temperatures by the end of the week, it should be pretty pleasant!

Our next cool down and rain chance holds off until the end of next weekend, as well as heading into the following week.

KSHB

Temperatures are expected to be above average for the last week of the month. Mid to low-60s are considered average highs for late October.

KSHB

The KC area has an above average chance of seeing rain for the same stretch of days between October 26 through November 1.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Have a great Sunday. Go Chiefs!