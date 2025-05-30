KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Pool Weather, Smoky Haze, 1 Weekend T-Storm Chance

Good Friday bloggers,

We woke up to a clear sky with temperatures in the low 50s. It was so clear, we could see Venus.

Jeff Penner

There will be many hours this afternoon through Sunday that will have almost no clouds, but it may be difficult to see the blue sky this weekend or Venus during the morning as we will have a smoky haze in the sky. This haze is due to huge, 300,000-500,000 acre, out of control wildfires from central and northern sections of British Columbia to Ontario in Canada.

This a Powercast that shows the potential smoke in the sky. We will get into a light to moderate smoke this afternoon.

Jeff Penner

Below is the smoke forecast for midnight Saturday night. The thick smoke may move in making it rather hazy on Sunday. There is also a chance that the smoke on Sunday could work its way down to the surface. This would cause unhealthy air.

Jeff Penner

What about the chance of rain and thunderstorms? There is one main chance this weekend. Let's go through the next 7-10 days.

Canada is not only going to send us smoke, but we will see a small storm system, now in southern Saskatchewan, track south across eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon into early Sunday.

Jeff Penner

TODAY-MONDAY:

Today will see abundant sunshine with highs 75°-80° and a west-northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. A smoky haze will increase this afternoon.

Saturday will see sunshine and the smoky haze with highs around 85° and a west-northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. This is the day with the chance of rain. It is a chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms between 4 PM and midnight Saturday afternoon and night and mainly on the Kansas side.

Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about, in the pool or at the lake. These thunderstorms can come up fast.

Jeff Penner

Sunday and Monday will see sunshine and a smoky haze with highs around 85°. The wind will be light Sunday and south 10-20 mph Monday.

We will watch the smoke closely, hoping it stays at 10,000 feet or higher and does not work its way to the ground causing unhealthy air.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY-NEXT WEEKEND (JUNE 3-8):

An active pattern will set up bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms every 1-2 days. Right now it looks like next Wednesday is the day with the least chance of rain. We will have to watch for severe weather with any of the thunderstorm chances.

May and June are on average the wettest months of the year. We average 10"-11" of rain combined for these 2 months. Officially, for Kansas City, at KCI, we are sitting at 3.46" of rain. So, we do need rain.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

If you are heading to the "K" this weekend for what is a rather important series against the Tigers, the weather looks near perfect tonight, and hot Sunday. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms Saturday.

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy