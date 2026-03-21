Good Saturday bloggers,

Spring began at 9:46 a.m. Friday, and we reached 90°. That broke the previous record high of 82° set in 1953 and broke the record for the earliest 90° ever recorded. The old record was set today, until yesterday.

Today we are forecasting 92°. This would not only break the daily record of 91° set in 1907, but it would break the record for the highest March temperature ever recorded.

Jeff Penner

The weather this month has been wild even by March standards.

Details on what is next are in the six-minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy!

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Possible Record High for March; Another Strong Sunday Cold Front

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