KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Preparing for cold Thanksgiving, 1st Kansas City snowfall of season

Good morning, weather bloggers!

We’re gearing up for a cold Thanksgiving this year after the rain moves through this afternoon and evening.

Last year, we got up to 50° for the holiday, while this year will be about 15° cooler in the mid to upper-30s.

It’s certainly not the coldest Thanksgiving in Kansas City recorded history — it dipped down to 9° in 1905. Yikes!

KSHB41 Weather

Now back to the rain today.

The sprinkles will increase in coverage and intensity around Kansas City and the entire I-70 corridor by lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

It will stay soggy through the evening hours, ending from northwest to southeast after 4-7 p.m.

Luckily, roads will stay mostly wet through the evening, so we’re not concerned with any slick spots today.

Just take your time and plan for a slower go in and out of town this afternoon.

KSHB41 Weather

Roads early Thursday morning may have some patches of black ice, depending on how much rain we get and how much was able to dry off through the night.

Just keep an eye on that if you’re heading out early for any turkey trot races.

BLACK FRIDAY

The Chiefs' Black Friday game is going to be a cold one! This will be the coldest kickoff temperature so far this season.

KC knows how to do cold games, but make sure to grab all the thermal layers this go-around. Luckily, the sun is out and the breeze stays light.

KSHB41 Weather

THE WEEKEND

Another arctic front will move through Saturday, but this time, there will be some moisture associated with it — AND it will be cold enough for snow.

There are still questions on how much moisture comes down along with the timing and exact trac,k but with temperatures hovering around 29-31°, minor accumulations are possible.

Check out two different models showing us this possibility. The EURO model is first and the GFS model is second.

Stay up-to-date on this changing forecast, and please plan accordingly!

KSHB41 Weather

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures moderate quickly and start to warm at or above average by Wednesday.

So, if you’re wanting some warmth, hang in there and stay patient!

KSHB41 Weather

Thanks for reading and have a GREAT Thanksgiving!

—