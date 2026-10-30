KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Rain chances leading into Halloween weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Halloween weekend is here! Although a few showers may creep up on us Saturday, most of the day should be dry and spooky.

After starting off Friday morning with storms north of Kansas City, most of the area will remain dry through the early afternoon hours. You can expect overcast skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Later this afternoon and evening, there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, continuing off and on into the overnight hours. There is a low risk of severe weather with any of the storms that develop.

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We have the perfect forecast to make it feel like Halloween on Saturday: gloomy with just the slightest chill in the air.

You can expect cloudy skies throughout the day that will keep our temperatures in the 60s.

KSHB

There is potential to see a few spotty showers throughout the day on Saturday. Halloween will be mostly dry, but we cannot rule out a few raindrops at any point in the day.

Any showers that do develop should be brief and light.

KSHB

For trick-or-treaters, it will be just a tad chilly Saturday evening with a few light showers possible. You can expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

You may want a light jacket, but you won't be too cold if you leave it behind for the sake of your costume.

KSHB

Sunday is trending dry with highs in the low to mid 70s across the area and cloudy skies.

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Our rain chances return with a rather strong cold front expected on Monday. This will bring the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms, as well as much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

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Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s on Tuesday, and then into the upper 50s and low 60s for the rest of the week.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Have a safe and happy Halloween!