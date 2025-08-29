KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Rain for Part of the Labor Day Weekend

Good Friday bloggers,

We need the rain, but we don't necessarily want it on Labor Day weekend. We are tracking a storm system, now near Rapid City, SD that will be heading this way this weekend.

Now, most locations around the area are running about 20% of average rainfall in August. So, we need the rain. So, if rain is going to affect the holiday weekend, let's make it a beneficial rainfall.

Details on the Labor Day weekend rainfall potential are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great and safe Labor Day weekend.

Please do NOT drink/text and drive.