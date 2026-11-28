KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Changes are coming to the forecast this weekend with our next cold front on the way, and you can expect plenty of rain along with it Saturday night.

After a chilly start to the day in the 30s, temperatures should recover nicely into the low to mid-50s by the afternoon. A little bit of sunshine is likely early in the day, with increasing clouds into the afternoon.

Although most Saturday will be dry, rain chances will increase into the evening hours.

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By 4 p.m. Saturday, a few light showers will be possible. Most of us should still be dry at this point in the day. Rain chances will increase after sunset.

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It is very likely that it will be raining by midnight tonight. Widespread rain is expected to continue throughout the overnight hours.

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A few showers may linger as we're waking up Sunday morning. Then, you can expect dry conditions for the rest of the day.

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Rain totals may reach up to 0.5" around the KC metro as well as the northern half of the viewing area. Areas south of KC may see up to 0.25", which is still a good amount for this time of year!

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After a few showers to start the day, the remainder of the day on Sunday will be dry, chilly and windy. Temperatures will be much cooler compared to Saturday with an afternoon high in the low 40s.

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A brisk wind out of the NNW may gust up to 35 mph at times on Sunday. This will drop the feels-like temperature into the 30s for most of the day.

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After Sunday, our weather starts to get a lot more comfortable.

Sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday with gradually warming temperatures into midweek. Wednesday will be the warmest day with a high in the low 60s.

Another cold front will bring rain chances and cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday. Next weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 40s.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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Have a great weekend!