KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Rain Wednesday with nice warmup this weekend

Happy Tuesday, blog readers —

Are you ready for some rain tomorrow?

We are tracking a quick-moving system that will brush rain through your Wednesday morning. But it won't do much to this nice temperature trend we continue to hold onto.

Expect the 60s to rebound quickly and even gain some steam as we head into the weekend.

Enjoy this while you can because there are signs of a bigger pattern change next week!

Wednesday rain

Rain looks to move into central Kansas after midnight and begins knocking on our door by 6 a.m.

This will bring light to moderate showers into your morning routine.

Here is a look at what the rain could look like through the morning as the front passes through.

KSBH 41 - Cassie Wilson

KSBH 41 - Cassie Wilson

If you live north of Highway 36, you could hold onto rain chances through the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will move through with the cold front in the morning.

KSBH 41 - Cassie Wilson

As Wednesday wraps up, we are looking to gain 0.25-0.5" of rain with this system and not too much of a temperature hit.

Expect a quick recovery with those temps back in the 60s in no time.

KSBH 41 - Cassie Wilson

End of the week/weekend

In fact, we are even talking upper 60s and maybe even a few low 70s on Saturday, so get your weekend plans ready!

As we preview your BBQ weather for home tailgating as the Chiefs head to Buffalo, temperatures will fall a bit into the low 60s and a little more cloud cover is possible.

Overall, it'll be a nice weekend for us to enjoy before winter tries to say hello — or hopefully just wave hello — as it passes nearby!

KSBH 41 - Cassie Wilson

Next week

Okay, by now, you've probably seen the S-N-O-W word floating around for next week, but give us some time to center ourselves on this.

Models are going to be all over the place for a few more days, and I think the main impact of next week's system will be the temperature shock.

We are talking daytime temps in the 30s as a taste of winter moves into the area.

KSBH 41 - Cassie Wilson

When it comes to the track of where the rain will be versus snow with this system, just know we are tracking a Great Plains winter storm, but the certainty is low on whether the snow will come close or stay northwest of us in Kansas City.

Here is a first look at where we see the potential setting up for rain vs. snow. Though, just keep in mind this track is far from set.

KSBH 41 - Cassie Wilson

Last year, our first snow came Nov. 25, but the mean average first snow for the Kansas City area is Dec. 13.

So what do you think? Are you ready for that white stuff?

Either way, colder air is coming, so enjoy the warm trend we have now and the simple rain forecast for tomorrow.

Things don't stay warm and simple this time of year for long!

—