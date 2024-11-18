KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Record rain loading for Kansas City this soggy Monday

It's a soggy Monday in Kansas City blog readers, and the rain is here to stay for really the entire day! We are even looking to break a daily rain record. But behind all this rain that Fall chill is finally loading, so get ready to turn on the heat in your household.

Monday Rain

The rain is already here and will remain steady through the midday. As of 5 am we had already picked up about 0.25" of rain at the airport.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

We are expecting 1-2" of rain for most locations today which will allow us to easily break the daily rain record for Kansas City of 0.49" set back in 1985. But it's not just today, November has already been a wet month. We are already above normal for the month. The wettest November in Kansas City was back in 1931 when we saw over 9" of rain fall through the month.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

We are expecting steady rain with periods of moderate to heavy showers through the early afternoon. Here is a look at what radar could look like by 1 pm today.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

As the core of this storm approached this afternoon and the trailing cold front, we could see some embedded thunderstorms. Don't expect severe weather but gusty winds remain possible today. Winds will be gusting near 40 mph as the front approaches and and thunderstorms could hold gusts near 50 mph. The window to stormy weather looks to be between 1-5pm, otherwise just expect this cool steady rain. By 6 pm we are looking to try and reduce those rain and storm chances.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Some light showers remain possible for areas north of HWY 36 through the evening, with clearing skies expecting as we move through the evening. On the back side of this system we kick off a cooling trend.

Cold Air

Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures in the 50s, but by Wednesday 40s arrive.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

It will be the overnight temperatures where the chill really loads. Expect a string of below freezing overnight temperatures Wednesday through the early part of next weekend.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

We haven't held onto a lot of cold air this Fall, so this might be a bit of a shock to the system for many. We are sitting in the top 5 for warmest Fall's ever in KC history at this point of the season!

The coldest we got in September was 46°, and we only dipped below freezing once in October.

Keep in mind this chilly overnight trend is actually near normal, so when it comes down to it, Fall is just trying to finally show up!