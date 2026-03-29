KSHB 41 Weather Blog |Record Heat then Several Rain and Thunderstorm Chances

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in for some nice, but windy weather today and Monday. Today we have a small disturbance going by that will bring clouds, but no rain as there is not enough moisture to work with. You can see the clouds (cirrus, stratocumulus) increasing during today's sunrise.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

The record high will occur Monday during the Royals home opener. The record is 82° set in 1986. We are going for a high of 86°.

The wind will still be gusty from the south along with the warm air and moderate humidity, so the ball will carry out to center/left field. Also, the fences are 10 feet closer to home plate. It will be interesting to see if there are more home runs.

Jeff Penner

The rain and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday. Details on the wetter weather are in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy