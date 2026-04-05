Happy Easter bloggers,

We had a cloudless, but cold Easter sunrise with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s and low 30s.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

The picture at the start of the blog is no April Fool's joke. That is snow from northeast Missouri to central Iowa Monday night. Some minor accumulation and slick roads are possible. KC may see a few sprinkles, but should stay mostly dry.

Jeff Penner

The week ahead offers a new series of weather changes. Details are in the five-and-a-half-minute video below.

Happy Easter!

Have a great week ahead and stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Series of Weather Changes next 7 Days, Increasing Rain Chances

—