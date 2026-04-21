Good Tuesday, bloggers,

If you need to mow the lawn, I would choose today or tomorrow, as rain and thunderstorm chances increase Thursday through next Monday. It may not rain much Friday afternoon through Saturday, but the grass and yard may be a bit wet and muddy.

The first chance of heavy to severe thunderstorms is Thursday night.

Jeff Penner

Details on the upcoming thunderstorm chances and a quick look at what has happened this severe weather season are in the 7-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Several Chances of Rain & Thunderstorms Around the Corner

—