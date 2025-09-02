KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Several Changes in the Weather Today-Wednesday

Good Tuesday bloggers,

The weather today through Wednesday will see a series of weather changes as we track an exiting system and approaching cold front. Let's go through this.

The previous 7 days have seen interesting weather as well. There has been a ton of rain from South Dakota to Arkansas as countless rounds of thunderstorms have been tracking through those states. 2"-4" rainfall has been widespread with 4"-9" areas embedded in the large area. If you look close, you can see it has all been just west of the KC area.

Jeff Penner

Northwest Missouri to far eastern Kansas got in on the rain party with amounts 1"-3" with embedded 3"-5" areas. The KC area and points east and southeast were not invited to the rain party as rainfall was a trace-.25". Northern Missouri at least saw .25"-1".

Jeff Penner

Ok, now what is next?

The system responsible for all of the clouds and some rain over the Labor day weekend has mostly fallen apart as it tracks southeast across eastern Kansas and western Missouri. As it exits we will see increasing sunshine this afternoon.

Jeff Penner

This is the upper level flow for today. The system is being pushed southeast by an increasing flow from the northwest. A flow originating in northern Canada.

Jeff Penner

The upper level flow for Friday will be swiftly coming in from northwest Canada to the Midwest. This will bring 2 strong cold fronts. They are timed for Wednesday and Friday. We will focus on the 1st front as thunderstorms are likely with the 1st front. The 2nd front may bring some rain showers but, the low level moisture for thunderstorms will be taken by the 1st front.

Jeff Penner

TODAY:

After the morning clouds and few rain showers exit, it will become a nice and partly cloudy afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT:

There will be a few clouds with calm and comfortable weather. Lows will be around 55.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY UNTIL 3-4 PM:

We will get a taste of summer as highs climb to the low and mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. You can see at 4 PM, the wind shift in the wind arrows near KC. That is the cold front. A few thunderstorms are possible in northern Missouri by 4 PM. The wind will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY 4-10 PM:

This is when the front moves through and thunderstorms form on the front. It will likely not be a solid line, so just because this data has KC in some big thunderstorms, it does not mean this is where it will be. But, where there are thunderstorms, some may be severe with damaging wind and hail the main threats. Regardless of thunderstorms, the wind will pick up from the north and increase to 15-25 mph.

Some locations may see 1" of rain, others not a drop. Hopefully, the rain will fall in areas that have been missed and there is no severe weather.

Jeff Penner

We are in a level 1/2 out of 5 risk of severe weather. The higher severe threat is across southcentral Kansas. It is these locations where there is a minimal tornado threat. The tornado threat is never zero, but the threat here is close to that. Overall, this is not a tornado set up.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY MORNING:

We will be back to the fall feel as lows drop the 40s north of I-70 and low/mid 50s to the south. If there are less clouds as the wind decreases, then lows will be 5 degrees colder than shown below.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

It will become a nice afternoon with highs in the 70s and abundant sunshine. The wind will turn around to the southwest ahead of the 2nd front. The 2nd front arrives Friday with clouds, more north wind and a few rain showers. Highs may struggle to reach 70°.

Jeff Penner

The weekend right now looks nice with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. This is good news for all of the sport events. Here is a list of teams and the weather forecast for the next key games in our area.

We have the Royals tonight, the Chiefs next Sunday in KC, the border war in Columbia, MO the Wildcats playing Army this weekend in Manhattan, Sporting playing this Sunday and the Currents next home game is a week from this Saturday. Whoosh, that is a lot of sports.

Jeff Penner

How about the Chiefs 1st game this Friday in Sao Paulo, Brazil that can be seen on KSHB 41?

It looks good with temperatures dropping from the 70s to 60s. A few rain showers are possible at the end or after the game. BTW, Sao Paulo is 2 hours ahead of KC.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week

Stay healthy