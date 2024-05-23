KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Severe storms possible tonight, Saturday night in Kansas City

Ahh, another quiet day without severe weather.

Take in the mainly quiet weather this evening with temperatures near 80 around dinnertime.

Now, there is the chance for an isolated storm to develop around the Kansas City area between 6 and 10 p.m. Across northern Missouri, scattered storms capable of hail and damaging wind gusts between 7 and 11 p.m.

KSHB

Early Friday

Our attention will then turns to the north late tonight into early tomorrow morning, after 4 a.m., for a line of storms to move into northwest Missouri and northeastern Kansas.

These storms are generated from a cold front and it's possible the cold front catches up or an outflow boundary moves ahead of the storm and weakens then line as it moves in.

KSHB

Models hint though that even if this happens, as storms get into Kansas City area between 5 and 9 a.m., they could still pose the threat for damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado.

By the way, that line of storms from Sunday night ended up producing four tornadoes lasting five minutes or less.

The NWS has confirmed two additional spin ups with Sunday nights QLCS tornado activity. This brings the total count to 4 with impact to East Linwood, Western Shawnee, Prairie Village and Gardner. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/tvrK9htOQI — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) May 23, 2024

Quickly generating tornadoes are possible from this line early tomorrow morning so please be ready to heed warnings if they're issued for your area.

Saturday night

Most of the day on Saturday looks dry, but another round of severe weather is possible after 8 p.m.. These storms may come in a multiple rounds with a mix of isolated super cells and then a squall line.

The storms will develop in central Kansas and then move east. This is a more favorable direction for embedded tornadoes to develop.

If these storms develop, then all types of severe hazards are possible; hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated spots of flash flooding.

KSHB

Some questions remain whether or not a cap will hold until Sunday morning when a cold front and low move through. If this happens severe weather is still possible Sunday morning but it may not be quite as impactful.

It is especially important for those of you camping this weekend near Kansas City or the Ozarks to please monitor the forecast as the entire area may see severe weather Saturday night into Sunday morning.

—

