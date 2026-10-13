KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our hot stretch of October weather is coming to a close with a cold front on the way Tuesday evening. Severe weather will be possible in the KC area as storms develop along the front.

Temperatures will return to the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday afternoon with sunshine. You'll notice it will feel a lot more humid compared to the last few days. This will push the heat index into the mid-90s.

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Storm chances will increase throughout the evening and into the overnight hours, likely continuing into Wednesday morning. The window of severe weather potential will begin around 6 p.m. and start to decrease around midnight.

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Please stay aware of the weather Tuesday evening!

The Kansas City area is under a 2/5 (slight) severe weather risk on Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the biggest concerns. The chance of a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Flooding will also be a concern continuing into Wednesday morning.

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A flood watch is in effect for areas near and south of the Kansas City metro through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

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The reason for the flood watch: multiple rounds of heavy rainfall are possible headed into Wednesday morning. Most of our area could see up to 3" of rain through the next few days, with an isolated 4" possible in some parts.

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Showers and thunderstorm chances continue through Thursday. The severe weather risk after Tuesday will be much lower, and temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler in the mid- to upper 60s.

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After the stretch of cloudy and rainy days comes a mild and fall-like weekend forecast. Dry conditions will return Friday with highs in the upper 50s.

Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning with lows in the upper 30s. After that, highs will reach the low 60s with sunshine and dry air. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s. It should be a great day to get outdoors or watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead!

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The warm weather isn't gone for good just yet. The week of Oct. 21–27 is expected to be well above average for this time of year.

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During that same time period, we may see a higher chance of rainfall compared to average.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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Have a great day and stay weather-aware!

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