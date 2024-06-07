KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Severe storms tonight and strong storms Saturday Night

TGIF Blog Readers-

The weekend is here and while it feels like summer and our daylight hours are wonderful, the night time hours will hold some strong to severe storm chances.

KSHB

We are currently tracking two low pressure systems that are prompting showers and storms across the northern Plains. The storms that are forming in South Dakota right now are the ones that will make a bang overnight here in Kansas City. The activity pulsing through central Kansas could make for a quick shower in the early evening in the area but shouldn't hold much more than that.

KSHB

Friday Night

"It's Friday night in the big town" and storms are joining us after 10-11 pm tonight. We are in a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms overnight. This is an upgrade from yesterday, but I like to think of it more as a confidence upgrade verses threat upgrade. We are still expecting wind as the predominant threat with this complex.

KSHB

Timeline:



Now until 9 pm: Very isolated showers otherwise hot and muggy

10-11 pm until 2-3 am: Severe storms with damaging wind likely

3-4 am until dawn: Lingering scattered storms mainly south and east of Kansas City

Here is what radar could look like overnight as this complex could arrive by 12 am or by 2 am.

KSHB

During the day Saturday, we look to hold onto summer like weather but a few more clouds. Overall the daylight hours still look dry! We've got two different parades Saturday and if you are heading out, just plan for some heat and humidity.

KSHB

Saturday Night

The system that blows through Friday night will get stalled to our south by that second low we are tracking today. This will leave a boundary nearby for more storms to form Saturday night, in and around the same overnight window. The SPC has Kansas City and areas south of I-70 in a level 1 risk for mainly wind concerns.

KSHB

Timeline:



5-8 pm: Isolated showers, mainly east of Kansas City

11 pm - 4 am: strong to severe storms with gusty winds

Dawn to midday: a few lingering showers and sprinkles, otherwise mainly dry

The good news is Sunday humidity should recover a bit away from the muggy summer standard we have been feeling. But here is a look at what radar could look like around 2 am, very similar to the night before, just less intense. These storms will favor areas along and south of I-70.

KSHB

Have a fun and safe weekend, and get ready for a string of high pressure to build next week and maybe a string of 90s as well!