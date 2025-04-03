KSHB 41 Weather Blog: Significant Weather Event Southern Plains to Southern Midwest

Good Thursday bloggers,

A main upper level low is located at the four corners region in the southwest USA. This main system will track into the Plains and Midwest this weekend. Before the whole thing comes out, there will be a series of smaller systems tracking around it then heading northeast ahead of it.

Jeff Penner

The front that came through Wednesday that brought the heavy and severe thunderstorms will be stalling from the southern Plains to southern Midwest until the main storm moves by. This is where the deeper moisture and instability will be found. So, when the upper level systems track out of the southwest USA, interacting with the front, it sets up a significant weather event.

Jeff Penner

What is the significant weather event? Days of severe weather and excessive rainfall.

These are the severe weather outlooks for today, Friday and Saturday. They are basically in the same location. Fortunately, it is south of our viewing area.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Here is the rainfall forecast today through Sunday for the areas seeing severe weather. The amounts are not misprints. Rainfall will be out of control with amounts 10"-20" from northeast Texas, eastern Oklahoma to Kentucky. The Bootheel of Missouri is included in this 10"-20" zone. 4"-10" of rain will be found around that area.

Jeff Penner

We will be on the northern edge of this significant weather event. So, rainfall around here will range from .10" in northwest Missouri to 2"-4" in central Missouri. The KC area will see .50"-1", give or take .25"-.50".

Jeff Penner

Here is a look at the specific timing for all of this weather activity.

TODAY:

We will see a few rain showers this afternoon and evening as we get on the northern fringe of a large area of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

This is when we have the best chance to see widespread rain as a big piece of energy will track out of the main system in the southwest USA. Highs here will be around 50°.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

The main storm system will be finally moving out of the southwest USA. Our area will be on the northern edge of the storm. So, we have a chance of rain, but it will mostly be located along and south of I-70. It will be windy and cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Yes, that is snow from southwest Kansas to the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

The main storm will be moving by and the snow will move into southern and southeast Kansas. We may see a few snowflakes early Sunday. If this system tracks farther north we could see a bit more than snowflakes. If it tracks farther south, then we will not see any snowflakes.

Jeff Penner

After this storm exits, it will be mostly dry and cool Sunday through next Wednesday or Thursday. A small system may bring a few rain showers Tuesday-Wednesday. Then, a week from now we should see sunshine and a big warm up to the 70s.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy