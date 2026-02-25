KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Snowless February & Could March come in like a Lion?

Good Tuesday evening bloggers,

February will go out with a whimper, while March may come in like a lion. Actually, February as been a whimper all month as we are looking at the only February not to record measurable snow since the winter of 1891-1892. This winter has been a whimper as well with only 3 days of measurable snow.

Jeff Penner

March wants to come in like a lion as we track a strong cold front and weather system Sunday.

Let's go through this.

TONIGHT:

The high and mid level clouds we have seen all day are originating from east of Hawaii! They are tracking around a big ridge in the southwest USA. A system will track in from the northwest tomorrow night, then we will see an influence from the ridge the rest of the week which means nice weather.

Lows tonight will be in the 30s with a light breeze.

Jeff Penner

These clouds did make for a nice sunset.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

It will be a nice day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky as a system tracks into Nebraska. Highs will be in the 50s.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The system will race southeast bringing us scattered rain showers with rainfall a trace to .10". 1"-3" of snow is possible across Iowa, possibly clipping northeast Missouri.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Here is a weather timeline for tonight and Wednesday.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

The sun will come out as the little system races away. So, it will be a nice day with highs in the low 60s and a light wind.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

It will be a fantastic Friday with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. There will be a southwest breeze at 15-25 mph.

Jeff Penner

As we are enjoying 70 degree weather, Arctic air will be entering the northern USA.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

The cold front will be down in our area as the Arctic air heads to I-80.

Jeff Penner

The front will move through during the day, but with sunshine we should still eek out a decent day with highs between 55° and 65°. The cold air will get more in here Saturday night.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY (MARCH 1ST):

This is where we have an interesting weather situation. The cold air will be in place as a weather system tracks in from the west. If temperatures are below freezing we could see freezing rain/sleet. If temperatures are above freezing we will see a cold rain. It does not look like we will see snow as the colder air aloft will stay north.

So, March is trying to come in like a lion. Next week looks active and there is a chance of rain/freezing rain Monday. The rest of the week should be warm enough for rain.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week

Stay healthy

Jeff Penner