KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Stormy pattern taking over Kansas City

Get ready for a final blast of summer heat and humidity! Thursday and Friday will feel like the 90s with the potential for storms on Thursday.

Then, a bigger system is on its way to bring widespread rain through the weekend.

So, enjoy the last few days of summer weather and get ready for a change!

Thursday

A low-pressure system has been hanging around Canada all week. Its trailing boundary has brought some scattered showers to Kansas.

Now, this boundary has become a front and is moving closer to Kansas City, bringing rain to our forecast.

We are tracking some Thursday morning rain showers to remain light, but more organized storms are possible Thursday evening.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Keep an eye on the weather as a line of storms moves from Topeka to Wichita Thursday afternoon.

These storms could reach our western edge by 6 p.m. The metro area might see some storms between 8-10 p.m.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

The main threat from the storms is damaging wind gusts and hail, which is most likely between 6-10 p.m.

After 10 p.m., the storms should weaken, and we'll likely have clear skies by Friday morning.

This Weekend

As Thursday's cold front moves through, a low will play tag-along and string together a stationary front through Kansas.

This stationary front will be a slow-moving system that could bring widespread rain to much of the weekend.

If you have outdoor weekend plans, now is the time to make think about a backup.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

By the end of the weekend, we could see some significant rainfall in the region.

There might be areas with 2-4 inches of rain, but the exact locations could change in the coming days.

Keep an eye out for updates on where the heaviest rain is expected to fall.

Here is a look at one model that has Kansas City right in the bullseye.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

It's perfect timing for the Chiefs to be playing in Atlanta this weekend.

They'll have great weather, and you can watch the game from the comfort of your home on KSHB 41.

I don't know about you, but the rainy weekend forecast has me thinking it's a crockpot chili kind of game day!

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

