KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Strong to Severe Thunderstorms possible Tuesday-Wednesday

Good Sunday bloggers,

We have seen several rounds of rain and thunderstorms cross the Plains and Midwest the last 7 days. But if you live in an area between KC and Omaha you would never know. There has been a hole of nothing as all the rain events have gone around this area.

Jeff Penner

Far northwest Missouri to eastern Nebraska are in a moderate drought (level 1 of 4). The set up for Tuesday-Wednesday has a chance to fill in much of this dry area. KC does not really need rain ASAP. But, things dry out fast and if we do not get the rain during the wettest time of year, it can spell issues for July and August. Again, the Tuesday-Wednesday set up has a chance.

Details are in the almost 5 minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.