KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Struggling Snow, Another Cold Front & a Warm Up

Jeff Penner
Good Saturday bloggers,

The storm became too weak to overcome dry air near the surface. So, all we saw was flurries. The nearest dusting occurred around Topeka, KS. Here is a view from Topeka on I-70 from a KanDrive camera.

The nearest more than a dusting occurred from around Manhattan, KS to Salina, KS. Here is a KanDrive camera from around Abilene, KS. It looks like around 1" of snow accumulated.

Details on this storm system and what is next are in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend
Stay healthy

