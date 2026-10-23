KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Sunshine and 70s this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It won't feel like late October over the next few days, but that doesn't mean it won't be a beautiful weekend!

If you're hoping to get out and walk your dog today, or whatever outdoor activity you have planned, you're in luck!

This morning will be cool and clear. You may need a jacket, but it will feel incredibly refreshing outside. By the afternoon we'll have total sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. No jacket needed then!

A few clouds will move in this evening as temperatures drop into the low 70s and upper 60s.

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Afternoon highs on Friday will break into the mid to upper-70s. Many places around the area will reach 80°!

Although this is incredibly warm for late October, it shouldn't be too uncomfortable with low humidity and a light south breeze.

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Another mild night to follow with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to start off your Saturday morning.

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By the afternoon: more of the same pleasant weather! Sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s dominate all weekend long.

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Average highs for late October fall in the mid to low-60s. Our temperatures the next few days will be about 10-15 degrees above that!

Although unexpected for this time of year, it should still be pretty comfortable.

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The work week will start off warm with a high near 75° on Monday.

Our next cold front arrives on Tuesday. This will bring highs back to the upper 60s and low 70s with off and on rain chances heading into Halloween Weekend.

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For the first week of November, temperatures will likely be above average.

Highs in the low 60s and upper 50s are considered to be typical for this stretch, so anything above than that would be considered warm for this time of year.

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For the same week of October 31 through November, the area has an above average chance of seeing rain.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Enjoy all the sunshine this weekend!