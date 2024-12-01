KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Temperatures up and down for the next week

Happy Sunday, weather blog readers!

I hope you've stayed warm and safe this weekend as 1-4 inches of snow fell across the KC metro. Some isolated spots in eastern Kansas City even saw nearly 5 inches!

The cold temperatures over the next few days will make it difficult for the snow to melt, especially on bridges and overpasses where cold air can keep the road surfaces colder.

High temperatures over the next couple of days will be near freezing, reaching 33° on Sunday and 31° on Monday. Morning temperatures will range from 15° to 20°, so be sure to keep your heavy coat handy from morning to afternoon.

Icy Conditions Ahead

Some light snow is possible tonight in north-central Missouri, with better chances in eastern Missouri. Most locations in this area, which didn't receive much snow from Saturday's wintry event, are forecast to get a dusting to 1 inch of accumulation.

Icy spots are still possible as you head back to work on Monday and Tuesday.

Increasing clouds tonight and rising wind speeds will lead to wind chills of 10° to 15° in the morning on Monday and Tuesday.

Warmer Weather on the Horizon

Warmer air will surge in from the south, pushing high temperatures near 50° on Wednesday. A cold front moving in Wednesday night will bring colder temperatures on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Another surge of warm air from the south will push high temperatures near 50° again this upcoming weekend. This is good news for Sunday Night Football!

Right now, it looks like tailgating temperatures will be near 50°, with kickoff temperatures around 45° and falling to near 40° by the end of the game.

The pattern continues with another cold front sweeping through and temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s early next week.

