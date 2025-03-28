KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The final weekend of March brings a little bit of everything

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Friday weather bloggers,

Hope you've enjoyed the beautiful weather the last couple of days! The official high temperature Thursday at KCI was 79 degrees - the third time this month! We have yet to see the 80s this season.

Amazingly, we have two more days with highs in the 70s before a significant change in temperatures comes Sunday & Monday.

Here's what you can expect this weekend.

Warm and very windy today with highs running in the 70s

SATURDAY:

Expect another warm and breezy day ahead of a strong cold front that arrives at night.

Storms will likely fire up along the front, although the timing is still slightly uncertain. Many models are pointing to development over eastern Kansas after sunset, 8-10pm. The later the development, the lesser the severe threat. However, there's still a possibility storms pop up sooner (6-8pm) and those would need to be monitored closely.

Overall, leaning toward a dry, warm & breezy Royals afternoon game followed by a dry & warm KC Current match, however, the timing of a cold front and storms could still change.

KSHB Weather

KSHB Weather

KSHB Weather

The line of storms will weaken as they track east through KC after midnight. Hail, and strong winds along the line look to be the greatest risks.

KSHB Weather

SUNDAY:

Back to warm layers! Cold air surges in behind the cold front Sunday morning. Lingering showers are expected, mainly early in the day, as temperatures hold steady in the upper 40s all day.

Storms could redevelop over central Missouri in the afternoon along the front as a few counties are in the Slight Risk (threat level 2/5). Although, the greatest risk to severe storms is more likely farther east, focused near St. Louis and into the Mississippi River Valley.

KSHB Weather

NEXT WEEK:

A gradual warming trend expected next week for the start of April. The next cold front & storm system to bring rain or storms to the area shows up Wednesday.

Have a great weekend and stay safe!

