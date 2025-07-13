KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The Next Best Chance of Widespread Rain

Good Sunday bloggers,

It has been a struggle for some locations to get a nice rain. I have been talking about it for awhile and it is certainly getting old for me to talk about it. A widespread rain would end the talk. The driest locations are from Topeka , KS to west of Marshall, MO and mostly south of I-70 in KC.

Today we did see most of the thunderstorm activity along and south of I-70, but it was scattered. A few dry locations saw a quick .25"-.50". Last night around Grandview, MO, a dry area, saw 2"-3" of rain in 1 hour. A Flash Flood Warning was issued. A bit too much of a good thing too fast.

Jeff Penner

What is needed is a nice widespread rain. We have 1-2 chances during the next 7 days to see widespread rain.

Details on the rain chances and week ahead and looking a bit beyond 7 days are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy