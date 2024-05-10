KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The Northern Lights could dance across sky in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Set the alarms and keep you eyes peeled tonight! The Aurora Borealis is expected to make an appearance in tonight's sky for many as far south as Kansas and Missouri.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (NWSSWPC) issued their first Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch since 2005 as several strong solar flares were detected and directed toward Earth on Thursday.

As these solar flares interact with earth's magnetic field, a geomagnetic storm erupts & northern lights illuminate across the nighttime sky.

The Level G4 (Severe) Geomagnetic Storm determines how far south the northern lights could appear.

For tonight, the lights could travel as far south as northern Alabama & parts of northern California, according to the NWSSWPC.

https://twitter.com/nwsswpc/status/1788641891908534279?s=46

Here are some tips if you plan to stay up tonight and adventure outside to watch this beautiful and rare sighting for the area:



Find a dark spot away from the city

An unobstructed view of the northern horizon will set you up for success

Allow eyes to adjust to the dark for up to 20-30 minutes

Best viewing time will be between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Anticipate the lights to be very faint to the visible eye and will be captured best with a high exposure camera/phone on the nighttime setting

Be patient, sit back & enjoy!

Send any pictures to pics@kshb.com or find us on social media. Can't wait to see what you find tonight! Happy hunting!