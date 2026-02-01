KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Topsy-Turvy Weather

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are seeing some topsy-turvy weather to start February. It is colder this morning in Florida than it is in North Dakota!

Jeff Penner

Snow this season across the USA has some odd twists as well.

Salt Lake City has see 0.1" of snow so far this winter. They average 55"-60" of snow during a winter.

El Paso, TX, Midland, TX, Dallas, TX, Shreveport, LA to Columbia, SC have seen 5-40 times more snow than Salt Lake City.

Our weather sounds normal compared to that.

Details on the 1st 10 days of February are in the four minute and 40 second video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy