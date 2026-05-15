KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tornado Alley Lights Up Today through Monday

Good Friday bloggers,

May is on average the peak severe weather month and wettest month of the year in the Plains. Well, today through Monday are going to illustrate these facts as we will be tracking several rounds of thunderstorms.

This active period did start with a pretty Friday sunrise.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Here is a summary for KC today through Sunday.

Jeff Penner

Details on this active period of weather are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.