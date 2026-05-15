Good Friday bloggers,
May is on average the peak severe weather month and wettest month of the year in the Plains. Well, today through Monday are going to illustrate these facts as we will be tracking several rounds of thunderstorms.
This active period did start with a pretty Friday sunrise.
Here is a summary for KC today through Sunday.
Details on this active period of weather are in the 5 minute video below.
Have a great weekend
Stay healthy
Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tornado Alley Lights Up Today through Monday