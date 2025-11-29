KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking 2 Storm Systems, our Possible 1st Snow?

Good Saturday bloggers,
We are in an active period of weather as we are tracking 2 storm systems.
The 1st is the one for today and tonight. It will bring KC heavy rain then windy & colder weather with some "black ice" possible. Des Moines to Chicago will see very heavy snow.
This is the map valid at 8:30 AM.
The 2nd storm is timed for Monday. This has potential to bring KC our 1st accumulating snow.
Details on both of these storm systems are in the almost 6 minute video below.
Have a great rest of your weekend.
Stay healthy
