Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking 2 Storm Systems, our Possible 1st Snow?

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking 2 Storm Systems, our Possible 1st Snow?
Posted

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in an active period of weather as we are tracking 2 storm systems.

The 1st is the one for today and tonight. It will bring KC heavy rain then windy & colder weather with some "black ice" possible. Des Moines to Chicago will see very heavy snow.

This is the map valid at 8:30 AM.

1.jpg

The 2nd storm is timed for Monday. This has potential to bring KC our 1st accumulating snow.

2.jpg

Details on both of these storm systems are in the almost 6 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your weekend.
Stay healthy

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking 2 Storm Systems, our Possible 1st Snow?

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo