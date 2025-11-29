KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking 2 Storm Systems, our Possible 1st Snow?

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in an active period of weather as we are tracking 2 storm systems.

The 1st is the one for today and tonight. It will bring KC heavy rain then windy & colder weather with some "black ice" possible. Des Moines to Chicago will see very heavy snow.

This is the map valid at 8:30 AM.

Jeff Penner

The 2nd storm is timed for Monday. This has potential to bring KC our 1st accumulating snow.

Jeff Penner

Details on both of these storm systems are in the almost 6 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your weekend.

Stay healthy