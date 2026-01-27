Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking an Arctic Blast & Light at the End of the Tunnel

Jeff Penner
Good Tuesday bloggers,

We have gone from the deep freeze to the freezer. We are about to go back to the deep freeze, but a warm up is showing up.

Now, it has been below 32° since 5:25 PM last Thursday, January 22nd. It has been cold enough to cover many ponds, lakes and creeks with ice. I was born and raised in Kansas City and 99.9% of the time the ice on the lakes is NOT thick enough to walk on. And this is one of those winters. Remember how warm it was during the first 10-15 days of the month?

LAKE ICE.jpg

The ice needs to be greater than 3" thick for a person to walk on. No way is that the case around here. I went to school in Madison, WI. That is a location where it is usually good to walk on and even snowmobile. One of the years I saw cars drive on Lake Mendota which meant the ice was nearly a foot thick.

3.jpg

Details on the Arctic air, the warm up and any snow are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy and warm

