KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking coldest Arctic air of season, possible winter storm

We have been tracking a series of cold fronts over the last week, and we will be tracking more cold fronts during the next week.

There is a front timed for Thursday night that will likely bring in the coldest air of the season so far.

Jeff Penner

As the Arctic air heads south, it is looking like a rather huge winter storm will form on the leading edge of the Arctic air. The southern U.S. is the target, with our area on the north side of the storm.

The question is... How far north will the northern edge of this huge storm reach?

Details are in the 5-minute video below.

