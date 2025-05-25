KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Memorial Day Rain

Good Sunday night bloggers,

We have seen areas of rain as expected since Friday. We will be getting a break tonight before the next round of rain arrives on Memorial Day. The main system exits early Tuesday which will be followed by improving weather as we head into June.

How much rain has occurred? Some have seen way too much, some have seen way to little. Who is in store for the most rain through Tuesday?

Here is a weather summary tonight through Tuesday.

Jeff Penner

Details on the next rounds of rainfall are in the almost 3 minute video below.

Have a meaningful Memorial Day and great week ahead.

Stay healthy.