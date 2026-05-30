KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Several Areas/Rounds of Thunderstorms

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in an active weather pattern through Monday as we track several chances of rain and thunderstorms. The last 2 weeks of May and the first 2 weeks of June are on average the wettest times of year with May being the peak severe weather month for our area.

Well, the next 2-3 days will live up to the wettest time of year, but not necessarily the peak of severe weather season.

We are in a level 1 of 5 severe threat for later today, tonight and Sunday. The higher severe threats are west and northwest of our area and these are level 2 of 5. The thunderstorms tonight and possibly Sunday night may contain 30-50 mph winds and some hail. It takes 58 mph wind or greater and quarter sized hail or larger to be severe. A few thunderstorms may reach severe limits.

But, the greatest threat from the thunderstorms is something that kills more people per year than tornadoes and lightning, that is flash flooding. "Turn Around Don't Drown." Six inches of flowing water can float an SUV.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Details on the thunderstorms are in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy