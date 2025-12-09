KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking up, down, then up again temperatures

Good Tuesday, bloggers,

We are in for an unseasonably warm day as southwest winds at 15-25 mph bring in the mild December air.

As of 11 a.m., we have climbed to 46°, which is above the average high for today, 44°.

Jeff Penner

The main forecast issues for the next 7-10 days: How cold and warm will it get? How long will the cold last?

Details on the up and down temperatures and the chance of any snow are in the almost 5-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy.

