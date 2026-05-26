KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Weak and Meandering Storm Systems

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are tracking weak systems as the main jet stream has retreated way to the north. We will be seeing weak systems drift across the Plains and Midwest which makes forecasting tough. Since the main jet stream is way north, these systems don't always track in a perfect path, they meander. Actually, they become small "cut off lows, weather person woes."

One thing we know for sure is that since the main jet stream is way north, it greatly reduces the severe threats.

Today through Saturday we are focused on two of the three upper level lows, the one in northern Arkansas and the one in New Mexico.

Jeff Penner

Details on the upper lows and how much rain will fall on your yard or farm are in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week

Stay healthy