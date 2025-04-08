KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Two Small Systems and a Run at 80°

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are in a calmer weather pattern after being in an active weather pattern for 3 weeks. The weather pattern will become active again in about 7-10 days.

The good news about the active weather is that most locations are going in to the growing season without a drought. There are patches of level 2/3 of 5 drought from southwest to northeast Missouri and Kansas. The KC viewing area is drought free. The yellow, which is the "abnormally dry" category, does not really count as drought.

Jeff Penner

43% of the USA is in drought. The worst areas are from Las Vegas to south Texas. There is a 2nd area from western Nebraska to the western Dakotas.

Jeff Penner

Now, there are locations having the exact opposite of a drought. The Ohio River is in a state of flood after the last 7-10 days have seen 10"-15" of rain with some locations seeing 15"-20" of rain.

Jeff Penner

Our area received the right amount of rain the last 7-10 days. We have seen around 1.50" give or take .50" of rain. Average rainfall for a 10 day period this time of year is around 1.16". The western Plains, where they grow Hard Red Winter Wheat (The "Bread Basket" of the world) could use some rain. The next round of active weather should bring nice rain out there.

Jeff Penner

Let's look at the weather between now and the start of the active weather pattern. After we see 2 small systems Wednesday and Thursday, we will see the opposite of a storm system this weekend. That is a ridge which brings sinking air which brings dry and warmer weather.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

It looks like 1"-2" of rain will fall where they do not need it. This will slow the receding of the Ohio River, but it should not be enough to cause more issues. At least flooded areas of Arkansas will not see much rain.

Jeff Penner

Our area will see a trace to .15" with some locations not seeing a drop.

Jeff Penner

Let's go day by day through Sunday.

TODAY:

Highs will range from around 50° at the Mississippi river to around 80° in the western Plains. We will be in between with highs in the low 60s. A warm front will surge through tonight bringing wind, clouds and perhaps a few showers/T-Storms by morning. The wind will gust to 30-35 mph tonight from the southwest. So, south-facing windows may rattle a bit.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

The wind will be less (NW 5-15 mph) with more clouds, but highs will be in the low 70s. The best chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms will be during the morning and night and mostly across northern and eastern Missouri.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

A 2nd small system will race in from the northwest. So, we will see more wind (NW 15-25 mph), periods of clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms. Again, the best chance to see rain will be across northeast and eastern Missouri. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY-SUNDAY:

This is when we will see more sunshine again with a big warming trend. Now, Saturday and Sunday will become windy with south gusts to around 40 mph by Sunday.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

If you are headed to the "K" for the rest of the Twins series it will be a bit cool for each game. The games Wednesday and Thursday could experience a brief shower/T-Storm. The chance is 20% and it will not be enough to cancel the game should a shower move across the Truman Sports complex.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy