KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 2 systems to track in Kansas City through the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday bloggers,

As I wrote this blog Wednesday morning, it is still snowing in western Kansas. Here is a pic from a KANDRIVE.org camera on U.S. 50 Highway near Syracuse, Kansas, around 11:45 a.m.

Jeff Penner

We are in for mostly nice weather through the weekend. But, there are two systems to track in northwest flow. Details on these systems are in the video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy