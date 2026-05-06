KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 2 systems to track in Kansas City through the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday bloggers,
As I wrote this blog Wednesday morning, it is still snowing in western Kansas. Here is a pic from a KANDRIVE.org camera on U.S. 50 Highway near Syracuse, Kansas, around 11:45 a.m.
We are in for mostly nice weather through the weekend. But, there are two systems to track in northwest flow. Details on these systems are in the video below.
Have a great rest of your week and weekend.
Stay healthy
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Two Systems to Track through the Weekend