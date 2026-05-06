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KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 2 systems to track in Kansas City through the weekend

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Two Systems to Track through the Weekend
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday bloggers,

As I wrote this blog Wednesday morning, it is still snowing in western Kansas. Here is a pic from a KANDRIVE.org camera on U.S. 50 Highway near Syracuse, Kansas, around 11:45 a.m.

2026 KANDRIVE SNOW SYRACUSE KS.jpg

We are in for mostly nice weather through the weekend. But, there are two systems to track in northwest flow. Details on these systems are in the video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.
Stay healthy

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Two Systems to Track through the Weekend

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