KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Unseasonably Warm, 1 Brief Cold Blast & Snow Nearby?

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are mostly seeing a dry and warmer than average weather pattern with a few days much above average. There is also going to be 2 days where temperatures drop to much below average.

TODAY-FRIDAY:

We will see 2 weak fronts Wednesday and Thursday night-Friday which will keep temperatures above to much above average. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s today and Thursday with 60s Wednesday and Friday. Yes, these are weak fronts. The 2nd front Thursday night may bring a few showers to north and east Missouri. But, basically it will be dry this period.

SATURDAY:

This is the system that will get a bit more interesting. It will likely bring a band of rain and snow to central and northern Iowa to central and northern Illinois. A few rain showers may affect northern Missouri.

We will be in a small warm sector Saturday, so our highs will be in the 60s. The cold front will come through Saturday evening/night bringing in the coldest air of the season, so far along with north winds gusting to 40 mph.

SUNDAY:

This is going to be a windy and cold day with highs struggling to 40° and wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Yes, it still looks rather cold for the KC Current game that starts at 11:30 AM Sunday.

We do not expect any precipitation in our area with this blast of cold.

SNOWFALL FORECAST THIS WEEKEND:

A band of 1"-3" of snow is not out of the question, mostly north of I-80. The seasons are changing.

NEXT MONDAY:

Lows will be in in the upper teens to low 20s. If the freeze Sunday did not get rid of the pollen and mosquitos, this one will. Highs will get to the low 40s.

It will warm right back up next week to highs in the 60s and there are signs that we could see some beneficial rain at the end of the week.

RAINFALL FORECAST NEXT 7 DAYS:

The main precipitation will occur from San Francisco to Seattle and the Tennessee Valley to New England.

When we look closer there is a trace-.10" across northern Missouri. That may come with a few showers Thursday night and the system over the weekend. Otherwise, the .10"-.50" in Iowa is the snow and some rain from the weekend system.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

Sunday and Monday will feel like winter.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy