KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Unseasonably Warm to more Like February

Good Sunday bloggers,

After a rainy Valentine's day we are starting Sunday with low clouds and patchy dense fog. The pic below is from the top of the Power & Light building which is 481 feet tall. So, these are just very low clouds and not fog. There are locations around the area that have visibility near zero. Regardless of where the fog is located, all locations will break out into sunshine today leading to highs in the low to mid 60s.

Jeff Penner

We will see the week start with temperatures 25-35 degrees above average! Temperatures will drop to near to 5-10 degrees below average at the end of the week and weekend. Could this lead to snow?

Details are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy