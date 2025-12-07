KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Up and possible Way Downs for the Week Ahead

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are tracking a series of ups and downs on the temperature the next 7 days. Today is a down, but a nice up arrives Tuesday before a potential big down.

Now, let's hope tonight while the temperature is down the Chiefs are going up in the standings with a win.

If the clouds hang tough the temperature will stay up in the mid 20s as clouds act like a blanket. If the clouds clear, then the relative heat escapes and the temperatures will go down fast into the teens. We are leaning with the clouds staying which means it won't get as cold as it could for the Chiefs game. But, don't get me wrong...It's still going to becold. You can avoid the cold by watching the game on KSHB 41. GO CHIEFS!

Jeff Penner

Details on the ups and downs and any chance of snow for the week ahead are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy