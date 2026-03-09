KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update for Tuesday Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Threat

Good Monday bloggers,

We are looking at some spectacular weather today and part of Tuesday. Highs will be around 80° both days but the best chance to break a record is today as the record is 77°. The record for Tuesday is 84°.

When you have that kind of warmth and add gulf moisture and have a trigger, you get thunderstorms with a severe threat. When you get thunderstorms tracking over the same location for 1-3 hours you can get flash flooding. Well, we have the triggers and the set up for all of the above later tomorrow and tomorrow night.

There are 3 triggers. At the surface, the front that is to our north today will be in our area Tuesday.

Jeff Penner

A stream of energy entering the Pacific Northwest will track southeast, as an upper low, now in northern Baja, CA tracks northeast into our area Tuesday. They will combine east of here, but we will be in the storm forming area.

Jeff Penner

Here is a summary of the situation tomorrow.

Jeff Penner

Details on the weather situation for Tuesday into Wednesday are in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.