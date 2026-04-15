KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Kansas City severe threats Wednesday, Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday, bloggers,
What a week of weather, and it is only half over. We are tracking severe threats today and Friday before we get into a calmer period.
Today has the potential to be a significant severe weather day, but there are, as usual, some limiting factors.
Details on the two more threats are in the 6 1/2-minute video below.
Have a great day and rest of your week.
Stay healthy.
Stay with KSHB 41, and we'll keep you advised.
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on 2 More Severe Threats, Today & Friday
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