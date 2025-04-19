KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on a Stormy Easter Sunday

Good Saturday bloggers,

Here is the latest on our Easter Sunday storm system.

We expected and had a mostly dry Saturday as the rain stayed about 50-100 miles south. The rain and thunderstorms will be increasing from south to north tonight and the process has begun. The 1st band of rain will arrive in the KC area between 545 PM and 7 PM.

Jeff Penner

The main time to see severe weather will be noon to 7 PM Sunday. The purple front on the map is an occluded front. This will have a big role in determining where the severe weather sets up. Details are in the video below.

Here is a weather summary for tonight and Easter.

Details on this strong Easter storm system are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a happy and safe Easter Sunday

Stay healthy